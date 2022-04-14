SciNet (SCINET) Tokenomics
SciNet is a revolutionary platform that aims to redefine the way science is conducted, validated, and shared. At its core, SciNet is built to empower researchers, innovators, and contributors with tools that foster collaboration, transparency, and innovation. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, SciNet creates a decentralized ecosystem where knowledge is freely accessible, discoveries are validated transparently, and contributions are rewarded fairly.
In today’s world, traditional science often faces challenges such as restricted access to resources, centralized control, and slow validation processes. SciNet breaks down these barriers by offering a platform where global collaboration thrives, and every stakeholder has a voice. Whether you’re a researcher seeking access to the latest tools, an innovator looking to protect your intellectual property, or a contributor supporting groundbreaking research, SciNet provides a space for you.
Understanding the tokenomics of SciNet (SCINET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCINET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCINET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
