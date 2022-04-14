Schnoz (SCHNOZ) Information

In the wild, uncharted realm of the markets, where limits and logic fall to dust, stood Schnoz the Long-Nosed Green Candle, the living embodiment of boundless ascent. His sleek, ever-growing emerald nose pierced through clouds, charts, and reason itself, stretching endlessly into the sky with no end, no resistance, and no ceiling price to halt its rise. Traders and believers gazed upward in awe as Schnoz led them beyond the known peaks, his infinite nose a green highway to unimaginable heights. “There is no top,” they whispered, “only the nose that grows,” as Schnoz defied every law and every doubter, forever climbing into the mythic expanse of unstoppable gain.