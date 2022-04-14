Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) Information

The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM alongside traditional cryptography to create a hybrid system that maintains compatibility with current blockchain networks while protecting against future quantum threats. This approach provides a practical transition path to post-quantum security without requiring immediate changes to blockchain protocols. Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical phenomena to perform computations that are intractable for classical computers. While general-purpose quantum computers are still in early development stages, specialized algorithms have been developed that could break widely used cryptographic systems once sufficiently powerful quantum hardware is available. ML-KEM (Module-Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism), formerly known as CRYSTALS-Kyber, is a lattice-based key encapsulation mechanism that was selected by NIST in July 2022 as the primary algorithm for post-quantum key establishment [2]. The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM to protect private keys and transaction data from quantum attacks.

Official Website:
https://safequantumwallet.com
Whitepaper:
https://safequantumwallet.com/#/whitepaper

Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap:
$ 31.61K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 31.61K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00121155
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00031608
Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SQW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SQW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.