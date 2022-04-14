SadCat (SAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SadCat (SAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SadCat (SAD) Information SadCat is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain inspired by the iconic crying cat meme with the idea: “The cat is sad, but rich!” It is designed to bring together cat lovers, meme enthusiasts, and crypto explorers by focusing on cat meme culture and social engagement. SadCat is all about creating a fun and supportive community where creativity thrives, from sharing memes to participating in exciting events. The project also plans to give back by supporting animal shelters and hosting charity initiatives. With future plans for NFT collections and play-to-earn games, SadCat combines humor, heart, and innovation to turn sadness into wealth and community. Official Website: https://sadcat.me/ Buy SAD Now!

SadCat (SAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SadCat (SAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.35K $ 23.35K $ 23.35K Total Supply: $ 99.31M $ 99.31M $ 99.31M Circulating Supply: $ 93.11M $ 93.11M $ 93.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.91K $ 24.91K $ 24.91K All-Time High: $ 0.01859897 $ 0.01859897 $ 0.01859897 All-Time Low: $ 0.00017872 $ 0.00017872 $ 0.00017872 Current Price: $ 0.00025198 $ 0.00025198 $ 0.00025198 Learn more about SadCat (SAD) price

SadCat (SAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SadCat (SAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAD's tokenomics, explore SAD token's live price!

