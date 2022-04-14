RMRK (RMRK) Tokenomics
Rmrk is the most advanced nft system in the world, adding eternal liquidity and multi chain forward compatibility to all NFT projects coming out. An NFT can now be reused by any future project on any chain without official partnerships between the project creators.
RMRK.app is a part of Kusama's broader NFT strategy and a way to abuse Kusama's system.remark extrinsic to write custom notes onto the chain in a standardized and structured way. $RMRK is the governance, staking, and collateral token.
RMRK (RMRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RMRK (RMRK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RMRK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RMRK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
RMRK Price Prediction
Want to know where RMRK might be heading? Our RMRK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
