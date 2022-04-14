Rick the NPC (RICK) Tokenomics
Rick the NPC (RICK) Information
Rick the NPC is a tokenized Social AI Agent on the Solana blockchain. Rick is a candid NPC whose dream is to become a superstar.
Rick the NPC started as an experiment and is now headed into becoming an entertainment project:
- On one hand, Rick is growing its audience on web2 platforms like TikTok and will soon be deployed on Twitch.
- On the other hand, Rick will soon be features in its own mini-game powered by $RICK.
- Being part of the Wazza AI ecosystem, $RICK is also used as a currency to access products and services like the P&L bot, the 3D designs for Agents and more to be announced soon.
Rick the NPC (RICK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rick the NPC (RICK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rick the NPC (RICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rick the NPC (RICK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RICK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RICK's tokenomics, explore RICK token's live price!
RICK Price Prediction
Want to know where RICK might be heading? Our RICK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.