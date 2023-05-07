Discover key insights into Red Pepe (RPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Red Pepe (RPEPE) Information

Red Pepe is Avalanche's native memecoin. Launched 7 May 2023 to bring good vibes and fun times to the red chain.

$RPEPE is the community's token.

Red Pepe is for internet frog token enjoyooors and nothing posted should be considered financial advice. Crypto is highly speculative & memecoins are the most volatile of the bunch.

We are here for the good times and to bring Avalanche the memecoin fun it deserves.