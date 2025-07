Re7 USDT Morpho Vault (RE7USDT) Information

The Re7 USDT Morpho vault curated by Re7 Labs aims to provide an above-market USDT yield by enabling leveraged-yield strategies and supporting high-yield USDT markets. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum.

Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.