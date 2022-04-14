Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Razor Network (RAZOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Razor Network (RAZOR) Information Razor Network is a decentralized oracle network, which connects smart contracts with real-world off-chain data in a fast, robust and secure way. The core of Razor Network is a set of smart contracts that can run on any Ethereum compatible blockchain. Razor network is blockchain agnostic and will be integrated with multiple blockchains. Official Website: https://razor.network/ Buy RAZOR Now!

Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Razor Network (RAZOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 187.36K $ 187.36K $ 187.36K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 561.19M $ 561.19M $ 561.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 333.85K $ 333.85K $ 333.85K All-Time High: $ 0.978539 $ 0.978539 $ 0.978539 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00033382 $ 0.00033382 $ 0.00033382 Learn more about Razor Network (RAZOR) price

Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Razor Network (RAZOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAZOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAZOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAZOR's tokenomics, explore RAZOR token's live price!

