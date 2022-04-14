Raini Studios Token (RST) Information

Raini Studios is a full-service, web3-native game studio - $RST is the token that underpins all of its web3 offerings.

Raini: The Lords of Light (RTLOL) is Raini Studios' flagship title - an immersive play and earn trading card game that blends fantasy with the cryptoverse.

With gameplay that can be described as a mix of Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh, The Lords of Light is easy to play, but difficult to master.