Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Information $PROPHET is the second chapter of $BOOE $BOOE was created and then launched its first chapter called $HOPE (History of Pepe) 1 month after its launch. $HOPE (History of Pepe) is already listed in CoinGecko. $PROPHET is the second and last chapter of $BOOE. $BOOE is creating an ecosystem with three coins that represent the holy Trinity. The three coins will be linked in the future developments of the project. Official Website: https://prophetofeth.com Buy PROPHET Now!

Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1,09M $ 1,09M $ 1,09M Total Supply: $ 1,00B $ 1,00B $ 1,00B Circulating Supply: $ 1,00B $ 1,00B $ 1,00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1,09M $ 1,09M $ 1,09M All-Time High: $ 0,00683847 $ 0,00683847 $ 0,00683847 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0,00109101 $ 0,00109101 $ 0,00109101 Learn more about Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) price

Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROPHET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROPHET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROPHET's tokenomics, explore PROPHET token's live price!

PROPHET Price Prediction Want to know where PROPHET might be heading? Our PROPHET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PROPHET token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!