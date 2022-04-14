Discover key insights into POWSCHE (POWSCHE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

POWSCHE (POWSCHE) Information

POWSCHE is a Porsche Parody on Solana, loosely based on the "Need Money for Porsche?" viral meme.

The project gives a home to car culture on chain and allows people to have the possibility of owning their dream car at the same time.

POWSCHE is primarily focused on community, bringing together holders for real life events, networking and supporting each other in our day to day lives.

Whilst being a meme-token initially and having minimal intrinsic value.