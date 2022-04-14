POSTHUMAN (PHMN) Tokenomics
The purpose of PHMN to distribute voting power and responsibilities of POSTHUMAN Validator among it's delegators.
We're on the way of becoming the First Decentralized Validator!
It has own tokenomics, where we're adding 20% of validator's income to PHMN Liquidity on Junoswap.com
Next steps are to bring the voting power to this token. It's already can be locked in our own DAS (Decentralized Autonomous Syncronization it's like the DAS but we've syncronized, nobody organized us)
More details about it you could find in our tokenomics or watch videos or track our githubs and so on! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lzDFbjK-ik https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HF-8gEocZ7o
You could find our DAS here: https://daodao.zone/dao/juno1h5ex5dn62arjwvwkh88r475dap8qppmmec4sgxzmtdn5tnmke3lqwpplgg
Explore key tokenomics and price data for POSTHUMAN (PHMN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of POSTHUMAN (PHMN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PHMN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PHMN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
