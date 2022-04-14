popcatwifhat (POPWIF) Tokenomics
popcatwifhat (POPWIF) Information
Imagine a mischievous, street-smart cartoon cat with bright, expressive eyes and a toothy grin. This cat, always wearing a quirky, oversized top hat—sometimes with a feather or two sticking out—has become an unexpected icon in the world of Solana memecoins. His hat isn't just for show; it’s his magic trick, where he "pops" Solana coins out like a magician. Coins bounce out of the hat with each movement, glimmering with that signature Solana logo, adding a flashy sparkle to his every step.
The cat, often depicted with an animated, exaggerated expression, embodies the fast-paced, meme-driven culture of crypto. He's sometimes shown with paw gestures hinting at buying low and selling high, often giving a wink to those in the know. His playful nature reflects the spirit of memecoins—fun yet volatile, where fortunes can shift in the blink of an eye. This character has captured the imaginations of crypto enthusiasts, becoming a symbol of the Solana ecosystem's youthful, risk-taking energy, with a touch of comic flair that resonates with traders looking for the next big coin.
Whether he’s lounging with stacks of Solana coins or leaping after his “next catch,” this hat-wearing cat has become the face of Solana memecoins, blending humor, excitement, and a sprinkle of magic with each coin he "pops" from his hat.
popcatwifhat (POPWIF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for popcatwifhat (POPWIF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
popcatwifhat (POPWIF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of popcatwifhat (POPWIF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POPWIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POPWIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.