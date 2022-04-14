Plume USD (PUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Plume USD (PUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Plume USD (PUSD) Information Plume USD is the premier stablecoin of the Plume ecosystem, designed to support seamless financial operations within Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi). Fully backed and deeply liquid, Plume USD plays a critical role in enabling secure payments, efficient trading, and robust collateralization across onchain apps on Plume. Plume USD provides a unified liquidity layer for all stablecoin operations on Plume, and is the gateway to earning passive real world yield on assets deposited into the Plume ecosystem. Official Website: https://pusd.plume.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.plume.org/plume/plume-chain/official-tokens/plume-usd Buy PUSD Now!

Market Cap: $ 29.00M
Total Supply: $ 29.01M
Circulating Supply: $ 29.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.00M
All-Time High: $ 1.01
All-Time Low: $ 0.989705
Current Price: $ 0.998729

Plume USD (PUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plume USD (PUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUSD's tokenomics, explore PUSD token's live price!

