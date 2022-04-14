Plugin (PLI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Plugin (PLI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Plugin (PLI) Information Plugin (PLI) is a decentralized Oracle Platform that provides cost effective solutions to any smart contract which runs on XinFin XDC Network Eco System. Plugin enables the smart contract to connect with the real-time world and the data that it receives from the data feed provider is trustable by maintaining high degree of security. Off-chain computation it does takes care of receiving feed from multiple provider and aggregates the same. Official Website: https://goplugin.co/ Buy PLI Now!

Plugin (PLI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plugin (PLI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.43M $ 5.43M $ 5.43M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 192.69M $ 192.69M $ 192.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.10M $ 14.10M $ 14.10M All-Time High: $ 0.972163 $ 0.972163 $ 0.972163 All-Time Low: $ 0.01388484 $ 0.01388484 $ 0.01388484 Current Price: $ 0.02820125 $ 0.02820125 $ 0.02820125 Learn more about Plugin (PLI) price

Plugin (PLI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plugin (PLI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLI's tokenomics, explore PLI token's live price!

PLI Price Prediction Want to know where PLI might be heading? Our PLI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PLI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!