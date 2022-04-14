PLANZ (Z) Information

PLANZ.inc will issue $Z as a corporate token.

Unlike tokens dedicated to specific DApps (such as games or DeFi), $Z is associated with all 10+ projects in which PLANZ.inc is involved.

How tokens will be used after buyback A certain percentage of the revenue from each project will be used to buy back $Z tokens and distribute the tokens as follows:

50% → Distributed as $Z staking rewards

50% → Stored as treasury and used for future reward distributions

This mechanism will sustainably increase the value of $Z and support the development of the entire PLANZ.inc ecosystem.

In addition, PLANZ.inc will use a portion of the revenue from each project it operates or partners with to buy back $Z.