Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Information
Pharmachain AI tells you which Pharmacy has a medicine in real time & predicts medication shortages before they occur.
The global pharmaceutical market is currently valued at approximately $1.65 trillion and is projected to reach $2.35 trillion by 2030.
The United States represents a significant portion of this market, with over 41,000 pharmacies serving a whopping 340 million people.
It is worse in emerging markets in Africa, where you have 4,500 pharmacies serving over 200 million people.
Despite the massive growth and volume of the market, distribution is poor, and medications are located far from those who need them, causing pharmacies billions in losses due to expiry, while creating artificial scarcity.
The FDA lists hundreds of essential medicines that are in shortage, but at the same time, those drugs are lying somewhere in another pharmacy about to expire.
Patients and the public are at the receiving end of this, just as we saw during the lockdown and COVID-19.
Where people died not from COVID but from underlying illnesses that were not properly managed due to the difficulty in locating their meds.
However, drug shortages are happening, and patients are at the receiving end of it.
Supply chain and med-tech expert Dr. Jay Bhaumik highlighted:
“Whether it’s a patient’s cancer treatment or critical care medication, the unpredictable availability of life-saving drugs has challenged healthcare providers around the world. The global drug shortage crisis continues to impact healthcare systems worldwide.”
Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pharmachain AI (PHAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PHAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PHAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
