PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PEPECASH (PEPECASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Information

PepeCash (PEPECASH) originated in 2016 as a cryptocurrency tied to the Pepe the Frog meme, created by artist Matt Furie in 2005 for his comic series Boy's Club. The meme gained widespread popularity on platforms like 4chan and Reddit, evolving into a cultural phenomenon. PepeCash was developed to monetize and trade digital art, specifically "Rare Pepe" cards. The concept emerged from the Rare Pepe Directory, a community-driven project to create and trade meme-based digital assets. PepeCash was designed as the currency for this ecosystem, enabling users to buy, sell, or trade these assets in a decentralized marketplace. The idea was to blend meme culture with blockchain technology, appealing to art and meme enthusiasts. PepeCash token, launched in 2023 on Ethereum also draws inspiration from the Pepe meme, aiming to expand into DeFi and NFTs.

Official Website:
https://pepecasherc.com/

PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEPECASH (PEPECASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 565.95K
Total Supply:
$ 696.19M
Circulating Supply:
$ 696.19M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 565.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00081375
PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PEPECASH (PEPECASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEPECASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEPECASH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.