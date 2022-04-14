PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Tokenomics
PepeCash (PEPECASH) originated in 2016 as a cryptocurrency tied to the Pepe the Frog meme, created by artist Matt Furie in 2005 for his comic series Boy's Club. The meme gained widespread popularity on platforms like 4chan and Reddit, evolving into a cultural phenomenon. PepeCash was developed to monetize and trade digital art, specifically "Rare Pepe" cards. The concept emerged from the Rare Pepe Directory, a community-driven project to create and trade meme-based digital assets. PepeCash was designed as the currency for this ecosystem, enabling users to buy, sell, or trade these assets in a decentralized marketplace. The idea was to blend meme culture with blockchain technology, appealing to art and meme enthusiasts. PepeCash token, launched in 2023 on Ethereum also draws inspiration from the Pepe meme, aiming to expand into DeFi and NFTs.
PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
PEPECASH (PEPECASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PEPECASH (PEPECASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPECASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPECASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
