Pegaxy is a true play-to-earn mech styled horse racing game, built on the Polygon chain. Pegaxy has two native tokens within its economy, the governance token being Pegaxy Stones (PGX) and Vigorus (VIS) being the utility token of the platform.
Players compete for top 3 placement against 11 other racers. Each race has randomised elemental variables which include wind, water, fire, speed and more. Using strategic upgrades, food and skill, players must place in the top 3 to earn the platforms utility token, VIS (Vigorus).
Players can race, rent, breed, trade and earn all within the single platform.
Pegaxy (PGX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pegaxy (PGX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pegaxy (PGX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pegaxy (PGX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PGX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PGX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
