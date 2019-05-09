PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tokenomics
PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Information
PEAK Tech was launched on 09/05/2019 by an international team based in Dubai, UAE. It aims to create a DeFi ecosystem and educate their community. The PEAK token is the utility token of this ecosystem which consists of 3 pillars:
PEAKDEFI fund: The PEAKDEFI fund is a decentralized and permissionless asset management fund, created to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. This protocol was audited by Quantstamp and launches on November 2020.
PEAKDEFI wallet app: The PEAKDEFI wallet app launched on August 2020 for iOS and Android app.peakdefi.com. This wallet is an one-stop solution for taking control of your decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. Users can create and import an Ethereum wallet. There is also an integrated DEX (decentralized exchange). It is non-custodial - only users have access to their keys.
MarketPeak: MarketPeak is the education and software platform that focuses on the non-crypto advanced users to help them understand crypto and DeFi better.
PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PEAKDEFI (PEAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEAK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PEAK's tokenomics, explore PEAK token's live price!
PEAK Price Prediction
Want to know where PEAK might be heading? Our PEAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.