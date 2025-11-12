PandaSui ($PanS) is a meme coin on the Sui blockchain that uses swap fees to burn tokens. The developer holds 1% of the total supply, with 99% fully injected into the Cetus pool. Below is a detailed introduction to $PanS.Note: This is a social experiment, not any kind of buying recommendation! Please keep in mind that $PanS is just a meme coin and currently has no utility. Do not invest too much in this project! CA： 0xc9523f683256502be15ec4979098d510f67b6d3f0df02eebf124515014433270::pans::PANS The total supply of PanS is 10 billion tokens, with 1% reserved by the developer and the remaining 99% used for liquidity provision on @CetusProtocol. We have examined most meme coin transactions and found that many meme coins are launched from launchpads and then experience continuous price declines. Most people who buy immediately after launch end up with losses. We will allocate most of the $PanS to the 2% fee pool, while only a small amount of tokens in the 1% and 4% fee pools. The reason is that low swap fees allow many paper hands to take early profits, and the lack of a burn mechanism is very unfair to long-term holders. Therefore, our logic is that all fees generated on the DEX will be fully used to buy back and burn $PanS, with no funds retained.