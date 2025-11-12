PandaSui Coin (PANS) Tokenomics
PandaSui Coin (PANS) Information
PandaSui ($PanS) is a meme coin on the Sui blockchain that uses swap fees to burn tokens. The developer holds 1% of the total supply, with 99% fully injected into the Cetus pool. Below is a detailed introduction to $PanS.Note: This is a social experiment, not any kind of buying recommendation! Please keep in mind that $PanS is just a meme coin and currently has no utility. Do not invest too much in this project! CA： 0xc9523f683256502be15ec4979098d510f67b6d3f0df02eebf124515014433270::pans::PANS The total supply of PanS is 10 billion tokens, with 1% reserved by the developer and the remaining 99% used for liquidity provision on @CetusProtocol. We have examined most meme coin transactions and found that many meme coins are launched from launchpads and then experience continuous price declines. Most people who buy immediately after launch end up with losses. We will allocate most of the $PanS to the 2% fee pool, while only a small amount of tokens in the 1% and 4% fee pools. The reason is that low swap fees allow many paper hands to take early profits, and the lack of a burn mechanism is very unfair to long-term holders. Therefore, our logic is that all fees generated on the DEX will be fully used to buy back and burn $PanS, with no funds retained.
PandaSui Coin (PANS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PandaSui Coin (PANS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PANS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PANS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
