OX Labs is a decentralized AI coordination protocol built on Solana. It provides users with access to a growing library of advanced AI models without subscriptions or usage-based fees. Users gain access through token-based permissions that require holding $OXLABS. All operations, including tool management, treasury spending, and marketing decisions, are governed transparently via an on-chain DAO. Swap fees collected through the platform are used to purchase and burn $OXLABS, reinforcing a deflationary and community-aligned token economy.