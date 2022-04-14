Discover key insights into NotWifGary (NWG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

NotWifGary (NWG) Information

NotWifGary [$NWG] is a new memecoin launching on Linea, a Layer 2 zkEVM built on Ethereum. With a commitment to a fair launch, the $NWG will be a vanilla ERC20 token, deployed from a multisig wallet involving Original Project Supporters.

$NWG symbolizes resistance against regulatory overreach, advocating for #ETHforALL and supporting those in legal battles with U.S. regulators.

$NWG champions maximal decentralization from the outset.