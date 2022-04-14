Discover key insights into New Truth Terminal (LORIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

New Truth Terminal (LORIA) Information

$Loria is a framework for weaving rich tapestries of human-AI interaction.

$Loria will be Powering infinite backroom 2.0, upcoming forum and current iteration of Truth Terminal + integrating with SAN and FI. It is being built by @AndyAyrey, @ooliverse_ and @thegoodtimeline devs.

This token isn't officially associated with project Loria, instead it is community owned token which shows appreciation for Loria. It is memecoin.