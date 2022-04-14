Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) Information

Nekodex is the first gas-less smart account that allows you to interact with DeFi on any chain with a single click. Powered by Perpetual Protocol V3, Nekodex brings the Smart Liquidity Framework to life through partnerships with ZeroDev—a leader in account abstraction wallet technology—and Across Protocol—a leader in chain abstraction technology.

Nekodex offers users a silky smooth mobile experience similar to centralized exchanges (CEXs), while remaining non-custodial and secure.