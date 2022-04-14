Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) Tokenomics

Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) Information

Nekodex is the first gas-less smart account that allows you to interact with DeFi on any chain with a single click. Powered by Perpetual Protocol V3, Nekodex brings the Smart Liquidity Framework to life through partnerships with ZeroDev—a leader in account abstraction wallet technology—and Across Protocol—a leader in chain abstraction technology.

Nekodex offers users a silky smooth mobile experience similar to centralized exchanges (CEXs), while remaining non-custodial and secure.

Official Website:
https://nekodex.org/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.nekodex.org/

Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.45M
$ 1.45M$ 1.45M
Total Supply:
$ 2.70B
$ 2.70B$ 2.70B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.80B
$ 1.80B$ 1.80B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.18M
$ 2.18M$ 2.18M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00449354
$ 0.00449354$ 0.00449354
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00050401
$ 0.00050401$ 0.00050401
Current Price:
$ 0.00079921
$ 0.00079921$ 0.00079921

Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nekocoin (((=ↀΩↀ=))) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ((=ↀΩↀ=)) tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ((=ↀΩↀ=)) tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ((=ↀΩↀ=))'s tokenomics, explore ((=ↀΩↀ=)) token's live price!

((=ↀΩↀ=)) Price Prediction

Want to know where ((=ↀΩↀ=)) might be heading? Our ((=ↀΩↀ=)) price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.