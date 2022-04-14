Morpho MAI (MMAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Morpho MAI (MMAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Morpho MAI (MMAI) Information

The Morpho MAI vault supplies MAI into various collateral markets in the Base ecosystem. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum.

Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.

Official Website:
https://app.morpho.org/vault

Morpho MAI (MMAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Morpho MAI (MMAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 145.94K
Total Supply:
$ 144.92K
Circulating Supply:
$ 144.92K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 145.94K
All-Time High:
$ 1.036
All-Time Low:
$ 0.987454
Current Price:
$ 1.007
Morpho MAI (MMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Morpho MAI (MMAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MMAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MMAI's tokenomics, explore MMAI token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.