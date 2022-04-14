Morph AI (MORPHAI) Tokenomics
Morph AI (MORPHAI) Information
Morph AI is a platform that transforms influencer marketing by helping users create and manage AI-powered virtual influencers. With tools like face-swapping, voice synthesis, and lip-syncing, anyone can build unique digital personas without expensive equipment or expertise. It’s designed to simplify content creation and unlock new opportunities in the growing $45 billion influencer industry in upcoming global era.
Understanding the tokenomics of Morph AI (MORPHAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MORPHAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MORPHAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MORPHAI Price Prediction
