MOONY (MOONY) Information

MOONY merges meme culture with on-chain and AI tech, creating a hub to innovate, grow, and spread the gospel according to Saint Green. Following da Moony is essential for staying ahead of market trends. Automated tools, AI agents, and algorithms track and analyze smart Moony moves, delivering deep data, research, and insights packaged in a meme-powered vibe and backed up by an engaged community. Take control supported by categorized risk management

#Origin MOONY was spawned by cryptolovers, artists, and OG market sharks—13+ years deep in crypto, and alpha hunting.

#Expertise daMOONY flows algorithms and AI agents to drive alpha hunts, analyze market trends and sentiment, and optimize portfolio management across short-, mid- & long-term, as well as high-risk strategies.

$MOONY: making JPGs Great Again. No presale. Zero taxes. Liquidity pool burnt. Contract renounced. Powered by Solana-based pump-fun, $MOONY is da MEME for da people. Sustained by pure memetic energy and the green candle spirit, $MOONY shows you the FUN side of crypto. Let's celebrate every $MOONY milestone together!

Phase 1 Community Building +

Phase 2 Technical Infrastructure Development +

Phase 3 MOONY Community Fund +

Phase 4 Ecosystem Expansion +

Phase 5 Advanced Features for Hodlers +

Phase 6 Project Expansion