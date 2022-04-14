MOONY (MOONY) Tokenomics
MOONY (MOONY) Information
MOONY merges meme culture with on-chain and AI tech, creating a hub to innovate, grow, and spread the gospel according to Saint Green. Following da Moony is essential for staying ahead of market trends. Automated tools, AI agents, and algorithms track and analyze smart Moony moves, delivering deep data, research, and insights packaged in a meme-powered vibe and backed up by an engaged community. Take control supported by categorized risk management
#Origin MOONY was spawned by cryptolovers, artists, and OG market sharks—13+ years deep in crypto, and alpha hunting.
#Expertise daMOONY flows algorithms and AI agents to drive alpha hunts, analyze market trends and sentiment, and optimize portfolio management across short-, mid- & long-term, as well as high-risk strategies.
$MOONY: making JPGs Great Again. No presale. Zero taxes. Liquidity pool burnt. Contract renounced. Powered by Solana-based pump-fun, $MOONY is da MEME for da people. Sustained by pure memetic energy and the green candle spirit, $MOONY shows you the FUN side of crypto. Let's celebrate every $MOONY milestone together!
Phase 1 Community Building +
Phase 2 Technical Infrastructure Development +
Phase 3 MOONY Community Fund +
Phase 4 Ecosystem Expansion +
Phase 5 Advanced Features for Hodlers +
Phase 6 Project Expansion
MOONY (MOONY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MOONY (MOONY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOONY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOONY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.