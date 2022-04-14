MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MooMoo Token (MOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MooMoo Token (MOO) Information MooMoo is a new token powering the Cows Gone Mad NFT ecosystem and specially its immersive game Cows Gone Mad: Battle for Pasture Prime. Built on the Solana blockchain, MooMoo tokens offer scalability and low transaction fees, serving as the primary in-game currency. This integration bridges the digital art and gaming worlds, enabling NFT holders to seamlessly utilise their assets within the game and the rest of the ecosystem. Official Website: https://cowsgonemad.io/ Whitepaper: https://cowsgonemad.io/docs/v1.6.6%20Cows%20Gone%20Mad%20Whitepaper%202024.pdf Buy MOO Now!

MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MooMoo Token (MOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 953.16K $ 953.16K $ 953.16K Total Supply: $ 811.99M $ 811.99M $ 811.99M Circulating Supply: $ 811.99M $ 811.99M $ 811.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 953.16K $ 953.16K $ 953.16K All-Time High: $ 0.00457964 $ 0.00457964 $ 0.00457964 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00117322 $ 0.00117322 $ 0.00117322 Learn more about MooMoo Token (MOO) price

MooMoo Token (MOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MooMoo Token (MOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOO's tokenomics, explore MOO token's live price!

MOO Price Prediction Want to know where MOO might be heading? Our MOO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MOO token's Price Prediction now!

