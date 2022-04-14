MineTard AI (MTARD) Information

MineTard, the first AI-powered token on Solana, can self-learn and play Minecraft autonomously, live-streaming its gameplay on X and Kick. Holders can pay to influence its in-game behavior, creating an interactive and entertaining experience for the community.

The token is deployed on the Solana blockchain, with $MTard leveraging OpenAI for gameplay (Sonnet 3.5) and Llama 3.1 for generating images, creative names, and engaging content.