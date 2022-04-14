Metacade (MCADE) Tokenomics
The Metacade is the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and blockchain fanatics can communicate and collaborate.
Our vision is to create a fun and dynamic virtual hangout for like-minded people to enjoy all things GameFi and experience everything that Web3 culture has to offer...
In the Metacade platform, you will be able to meet fellow gamers, developers and entrepreneurs who want to share their interests, ideas, skills, and talents with one common goal.
You will be able to see what games are trending, view leaderboards, publish reviews, gain access to the most advanced GameFi alpha and interact with other members in real-time - all whilst being rewarded with the native $MCADE token for your own input into the community
We want to put games back into the hands of gamers, and that is why $MCADE token holders will be able to vote on which developer-submitted games will receive funding via our Metagrants scheme.
Web3 technology is revolutionising how the world functions and Metacade will revolutionise how a traditional community gaming hub is operated and owned.
Understanding the tokenomics of Metacade (MCADE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MCADE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MCADE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.