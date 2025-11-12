ME GUSTA ($MEGUSTA) is a community-driven meme token on the Solana blockchain, based on the legendary Rage Face meme. Developed and supported by A1lon, one of the co-founders of pump.fun, MEGUSTA brings nostalgic internet culture into the world of Web3 and DeFi.

The token represents fun, community, and meme culture while providing a transparent and trustworthy foundation with clear tokenomics. MEGUSTA is primarily traded on Raydium and is visible on leading tracking platforms such as DEXScreener and DEXTools. With a total supply of nearly 1 billion tokens and over 600 active holders, the community continues to grow steadily.