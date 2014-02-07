Discover key insights into Maza (MZC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Maza (MZC) Information

Maza is the official reserve currency of the Oglala Lakota Nation of North and South Dakota. Lakota Nation is a "a semi-autonomous North American Indian reservation in South Dakota", which have been seeking recognition as a fully independent nation since the 1970s.

Maza was developed by Payu Harris, a native American activist, web developer, and digital currency trader to shine light on the Oglala Lakota Nation quest for sovereignty.

Maza is a fork of Zetacoin and was launched on 7 February 2014.