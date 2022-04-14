Magnetix (MAG) Tokenomics

Magnetix (MAG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Magnetix (MAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Magnetix (MAG) Information

Magnetix (MAG) is a neuro religion that fuses the Law of Attraction with blockchain technology to create abundance. By practicing gratitude, visualization, and group manifestation, we strengthen our collective energy to attract opportunities and financial growth. The Magnetix Coin (MAG) serves as a symbol of focused intention and innovation, empowering individuals to manifest prosperity and success.

Official Website:
https://magnetixcoin.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IhrsaLdEwhVVeorZnUNZP5gTRuJFGiBiMSkM5ZuAqQs/edit?usp=drive_link

Magnetix (MAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Magnetix (MAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 385.34K
$ 385.34K$ 385.34K
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M$ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 385.34K
$ 385.34K$ 385.34K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03574572
$ 0.03574572$ 0.03574572
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00038315
$ 0.00038315$ 0.00038315

Magnetix (MAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Magnetix (MAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MAG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MAG's tokenomics, explore MAG token's live price!

MAG Price Prediction

Want to know where MAG might be heading? Our MAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.