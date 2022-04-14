MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) Information Magaiba it's a limited supply meme coin. It was born in Argentina and really soon became a meme powerhouse and the most famous memecoin from the country and LATAM. it's goodvibing philosophy it's represented in it's leitmotiv "so good, so gentle". therefore gentleness it's used to engage with new people and there's no toxicity or hostility for newcomers (this reinforce the positive feedbackloop of magaiba growth). Official Website: https://www.magaiba.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.magaiba.xyz/whitepaper.pdf Buy MAGAIBA Now!

MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.09K $ 44.09K $ 44.09K All-Time High: $ 0.00275152 $ 0.00275152 $ 0.00275152 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004329 $ 0.00004329 $ 0.00004329 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) price

MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAGAIBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAGAIBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAGAIBA's tokenomics, explore MAGAIBA token's live price!

