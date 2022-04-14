Discover key insights into Machine Delusions (MDEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Machine Delusions (MDEL) Information

The project is an AI-powered creative platform with various features: Key Features AI-generated art: Six image style models for generating unique artwork. Animation section: Looping video generation based on image references. HTML playground: Interactive HTML editing and downloading. NFT marketplace: Minting and trading community-created digital assets. Generative 3D models: Experimental feature (in development).

About Project Founder: Fillip Isgro Fillip Isgro is a multifaceted creative entrepreneur and AI artist from Toronto, Canada. With 12+ years of design and freelance experience, he excels in diverse fields: Key Expertise Graphic Design Digital Art Animation Music Production Augmented Reality Machine Learning Development Professional Profile

Creative Vision Fillip's innovative spirit and passion for AI-generated art drive his projects, aiming to inspire imagination and push boundaries.