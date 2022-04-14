MacaronSwap (MCRN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MacaronSwap (MCRN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MacaronSwap (MCRN) Information Decentralized Cross-Chain Exchange & Farming Platform MacaronSwap uses an automated market maker (AMM) model. That means that while you can trade digital assets on the platform, there isn’t an order book where you’re matched with someone else. Instead, you trade against a liquidity pool. Those pools are filled with other users’ funds. They deposit them into the pool, receiving liquidity provider (or LP) tokens in return. They can use those tokens to reclaim their share, plus a portion of the trading fees. Official Website: https://macaronswap.finance/ Buy MCRN Now!

MacaronSwap (MCRN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MacaronSwap (MCRN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.14K $ 7.14K $ 7.14K Total Supply: $ 6.13M $ 6.13M $ 6.13M Circulating Supply: $ 824.46K $ 824.46K $ 824.46K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.07K $ 53.07K $ 53.07K All-Time High: $ 10.39 $ 10.39 $ 10.39 All-Time Low: $ 0.00863769 $ 0.00863769 $ 0.00863769 Current Price: $ 0.00866197 $ 0.00866197 $ 0.00866197 Learn more about MacaronSwap (MCRN) price

MacaronSwap (MCRN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MacaronSwap (MCRN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCRN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCRN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCRN's tokenomics, explore MCRN token's live price!

