Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) Tokenomics
Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) Information
Loky is an AI agent; he’s the embodiment of mischief, wit, and razor-sharp market insights. Developed by the DappLooker team, Loky brings data from DappLooker to life through playful banter and keen market analysis.
Inspired by the Norse god of mischief, Loky takes on the persona of a playful trickster with a sharp tongue, celebrating crypto victories and roasting market missteps with unmatched flair. His personality combines mythological roots with a deep understanding of trading dynamics, ensuring traders stay informed, entertained, and humbled in equal measure.
What Makes Loky Unique? 🎭 Mischief Meets Intelligence
Loky doesn’t just track markets; he understands them. Equipped with cutting-edge AI, he identifies trends, uncovers patterns, and delivers actionable insights with a generous sprinkle of humor.
Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Loky by Virtuals (LOKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LOKY's tokenomics, explore LOKY token's live price!
LOKY Price Prediction
Want to know where LOKY might be heading? Our LOKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.