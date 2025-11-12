repost tiktoks to farcaster. have fun. earn real $$$.

likes.fun is weaponizing degen speculation to pay creators more than tiktok ever did.

$likes is a core platform token that makes this whole thing work. launched via Clanker on Base with 3% LP fees set up, all gathered in WETH. 60% of the fees are instantly assigned to reward top hunters and original tiktok creators.

curation isn't the endgame - it's just the cold start. when any tiktoker sees $1000+ sitting in rewards, they won't ask about tokenomics. they'll come and ask how to claim.

and that's when cold start becomes flywheel.