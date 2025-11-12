likes (LIKES) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into likes (LIKES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 05:52:10 (UTC+8)
USD

likes (LIKES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for likes (LIKES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 348.10K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 68.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 511.91K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
likes (LIKES) Information

repost tiktoks to farcaster. have fun. earn real $$$.

likes.fun is weaponizing degen speculation to pay creators more than tiktok ever did.

$likes is a core platform token that makes this whole thing work. launched via Clanker on Base with 3% LP fees set up, all gathered in WETH. 60% of the fees are instantly assigned to reward top hunters and original tiktok creators.

curation isn't the endgame - it's just the cold start. when any tiktoker sees $1000+ sitting in rewards, they won't ask about tokenomics. they'll come and ask how to claim.

and that's when cold start becomes flywheel.

Official Website:
https://likes.fun/

likes (LIKES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of likes (LIKES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LIKES tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LIKES tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LIKES's tokenomics, explore LIKES token's live price!

LIKES Price Prediction

Want to know where LIKES might be heading? Our LIKES price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy