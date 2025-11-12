LIFI (LIFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LIFI (LIFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LIFI (LIFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LIFI (LIFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.25K $ 14.25K $ 14.25K Total Supply: $ 7.50M $ 7.50M $ 7.50M Circulating Supply: $ 7.50M $ 7.50M $ 7.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.25K $ 14.25K $ 14.25K All-Time High: $ 0.03303058 $ 0.03303058 $ 0.03303058 All-Time Low: $ 0.00171044 $ 0.00171044 $ 0.00171044 Current Price: $ 0.00190051 $ 0.00190051 $ 0.00190051 Learn more about LIFI (LIFI) price Buy LIFI Now!

LIFI (LIFI) Information LiFi (LIFI) is a privacy-first browser extension project that brings blockchain principles to everyday browsing. Built on Ethereum, LiFi helps users reclaim control of their online time by offering detailed insights into digital habits while ensuring data stays fully private on-device. Combining productivity tracking, AI-powered analysis, and transparency into online tracking, LiFi empowers users to work smarter without compromising security. Backed by a growing community of privacy advocates, LiFi represents a new wave of utility-driven crypto projects where productivity meets digital sovereignty. LiFi (LIFI) is a privacy-first browser extension project that brings blockchain principles to everyday browsing. Built on Ethereum, LiFi helps users reclaim control of their online time by offering detailed insights into digital habits while ensuring data stays fully private on-device. Combining productivity tracking, AI-powered analysis, and transparency into online tracking, LiFi empowers users to work smarter without compromising security. Backed by a growing community of privacy advocates, LiFi represents a new wave of utility-driven crypto projects where productivity meets digital sovereignty. Official Website: https://www.lifidata.io/ Whitepaper: https://lifi-chrome-tracker.gitbook.io/lifi-chrome-tracker-docs/

LIFI (LIFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LIFI (LIFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIFI's tokenomics, explore LIFI token's live price!

LIFI Price Prediction Want to know where LIFI might be heading? Our LIFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!