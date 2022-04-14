Lendle (LEND) Tokenomics
Lendle (LEND) Information
Lendle is committed to redefine lending and borrowing experiences on the Mantle Network. This project stands out as an innovation-driven, decentralized, and non-custodial liquidity market, driven by a core mission to bring fresh innovation and decentralisation to the lending and borrowing landscape.
Founded in August 2023, the project's unique features will include expanded lending opportunities, isolated and undercollateralized lending and an enhanced token lock mechanisms with revenue share. With a V1 recently launched and recipients of a Mantle Foundation Builders Grant to design and implement new lending markets' features, Lendle is committed to be the #1 lending market on Mantle.
Currently, the $LEND token can be bought and sold on Decentralized Exchances on Mantle. $LEND holders are able to stake their $LEND on Lendle to receive protocol fees in bluechips like ETH, BTC, USDC, USDT and MNT. If you lock your tokens, you also receive the penalty fees from early unlockers.
While we keep developping the protocol, some utilities might be added/changed. Stay updated through our docs and socials.
Lendle (LEND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lendle (LEND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lendle (LEND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lendle (LEND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LEND's tokenomics, explore LEND token's live price!
LEND Price Prediction
Want to know where LEND might be heading? Our LEND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.