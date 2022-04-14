Discover key insights into Knut From Zoo (KNUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Knut From Zoo (KNUT) Information

Knut From Zoo - is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.

Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $KNUT Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation.

