Discover key insights into KeyFi (KEYFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

KeyFi (KEYFI) Information

KeyFi is a next-generation DeFi application offering intelligent tools for managing your DeFi portfolio: custom strategy builders, yield projection, portfolio tracking, and a powerful research dashboard.

We seek to solve DeFi user challenges such as juggling multiple wallets/platforms/chains, manually comparing yield, and the lack of historical data.

Manage multiple assets, across multiple chains, and across multiple platforms and protocols such as Compound, Aave, 1inch, and more, all from one convenient application.