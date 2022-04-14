Kensei (KENSEI) Information

$KENSEI is a community-driven meme token born from the passion and dedication of original Shido holders. Rooted in the principles of Honor and Precision, $KENSEI represents a united force working toward the continued growth of the Shido ecosystem. Honor: A steadfast commitment to the community’s shared vision. Precision: Focused, purposeful action toward a singular objective.

More than just a meme token, $KENSEI embodies the spirit of a collective on the “Sword Path” — a journey defined by strength, loyalty, and unwavering purpose. It’s a symbol of determination and unity, driven by a growing community of modern-day warriors ready to shape the future together.