Keanu (KNU) Information Keanu ($KNU) is a meme token inspired by the cultural phenomenon of Keanu Reeves, embodying themes of kindness and viral meme culture. The project focuses on creating a strong community-driven ecosystem while leveraging viral narratives and innovative strategies. With a set of five core 'commandments,' Keanu aims to cultivate a cult-like following, leveraging Keanu Reeves' nice-guy image to promote a wholesome movement for change in an often overly competitive market. Official Website: https://keanu.xyz/ Buy KNU Now!

Keanu (KNU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Keanu (KNU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.51K $ 15.51K $ 15.51K Total Supply: $ 992.64M $ 992.64M $ 992.64M Circulating Supply: $ 992.64M $ 992.64M $ 992.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.51K $ 15.51K $ 15.51K All-Time High: $ 0.00552793 $ 0.00552793 $ 0.00552793 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Keanu (KNU) price

Keanu (KNU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Keanu (KNU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KNU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KNU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KNU's tokenomics, explore KNU token's live price!

