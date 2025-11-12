KAI Network is a next-generation blockchain designed to turn AI breakthroughs into on-chain value. It enables developers, content creators, prompt engineers, and researchers to earn $KAI by discovering novel techniques—such as prompts, workflows, model exploits, or parameter optimizations—and minting them as digital assets. These discoveries become NFTs (called DCVRs) that generate royalties and can be licensed or traded across the ecosystem.

Whether you’re building tools, running agents, or just experimenting with AI, KAI lets you capture the value of your creativity—directly, transparently, and on-chain.