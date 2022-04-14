Kabosu ERC20 (KABOSU) Tokenomics
Kabosu, The Dogecoin Dog. Making Memes Great Again.
Kabosu embodies the original meme coin spirit — the energy, humor, and community that started it all. There’s no better way to recapture the magic and joy of meme coins than with the very symbol that sparked this entire phenomenon.
The legendary dog, the original meme, the face recognized by millions around the globe — Kabosu is the perfect icon to lead Ethereum back to fun. It is symbolic to us all, and has impacted so many of our lives. It is universally understood, as all good memes should be.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kabosu ERC20 (KABOSU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kabosu ERC20 (KABOSU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KABOSU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KABOSU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KABOSU Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.