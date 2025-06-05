Kabosu ERC20 Price (KABOSU)
The live price of Kabosu ERC20 (KABOSU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 895.22K USD. KABOSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kabosu ERC20 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kabosu ERC20 price change within the day is -22.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Kabosu ERC20 to USD was $ -0.000256482597455273.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kabosu ERC20 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kabosu ERC20 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kabosu ERC20 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000256482597455273
|-22.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kabosu ERC20: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-22.26%
-33.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kabosu, The Dogecoin Dog. Making Memes Great Again. Kabosu embodies the original meme coin spirit — the energy, humor, and community that started it all. There’s no better way to recapture the magic and joy of meme coins than with the very symbol that sparked this entire phenomenon. The legendary dog, the original meme, the face recognized by millions around the globe — Kabosu is the perfect icon to lead Ethereum back to fun. It is symbolic to us all, and has impacted so many of our lives. It is universally understood, as all good memes should be.
