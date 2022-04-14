JUJU (JUJU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JUJU (JUJU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JUJU (JUJU) Information JUJU is a fresh and never seen before meme character on the Solana Blockchain. It's a CTO but has the OG Artist on board. With a clear plan for growth JUJU is aiming to takeover the crypto meme world by extensive marketing with a CTO Lead with track record in marketing and social media working for some of the biggest companies in the world. A strong community is also developing and the backbone of further growth. Official Website: https://jujulovesyou.com/ Buy JUJU Now!

JUJU (JUJU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUJU (JUJU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.51K $ 19.51K $ 19.51K Total Supply: $ 999.55M $ 999.55M $ 999.55M Circulating Supply: $ 999.55M $ 999.55M $ 999.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.51K $ 19.51K $ 19.51K All-Time High: $ 0.00119818 $ 0.00119818 $ 0.00119818 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001455 $ 0.00001455 $ 0.00001455 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about JUJU (JUJU) price

JUJU (JUJU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JUJU (JUJU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUJU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUJU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUJU's tokenomics, explore JUJU token's live price!

